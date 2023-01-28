Mostly cloudy Saturday with lake-effect north

Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 30s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 30s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 30s.
Sunday: Snow north on hilltops, rain/mix in most areas. Upper 30s.
Good morning! Today, forecasts are different depending on your area in CNY. For those of you in the North Country, your weather today will be heavily influenced by lake-effect. It doesn't mean you'll see a lot of snow, just lower totals with lake-effect clouds keeping things overcast. Those of you in the Mohawk Valley, some peeks of sun this morning, with light snow flurries from lake-effect north. Clouds will still linger throughout the day as temperatures slowly cool below freezing. Southern Valleys will be the driest of the 3 areas, lake-effect will stay north of the entire area but mostly cloudy skies are expected.
As we head into tomorrow, a low pressure center that, due to its position, we call a "western runner" will bring a mix of rain, snow, and possibly freezing rain to some parts of the area. Hilltops that remain below freezing such as Tug Hill and higher elevations in Herkimer County including Old Forge will likely see most of the precipitation tomorrow fall as snow. Warmer air looks to creep into most areas by tomorrow afternoon, just bringing on and off scattered light showers for the rest of the area.