Mostly cloudy skies this Monday

Monday Morning: Lingering light showers/flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Monday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Monday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Upper 30s.
Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend! If you're heading back to work today, especially earlier, you could see wet roads from lingering light showers (or flurries in higher elevations). We will gradually dry out by this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, and surprisingly cool down, with highs for the day before sunrise! We really cool down tonight, into the 20s as skies begin to clear. Tuesday is looking dry, with a chance to see some sunshine, however if pesky low-level moisture hangs around, some areas (more likely higher elevations) will see more clouds lingering during the day.
Our eyes this week are on Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front will be bringing severe weather to the southeast. If you know any family or friends in the northwestern Mississippi area, be sure they are up to date with the latest local weather information. That cold front won't bring severe weather to our area here in CNY, however windy conditions will be the main concern as the front pushes east. Current medium range models have us just under wind advisory criteria. Rain Wednesday will turn to lake-effect snow Thursday, primarily in the Tug Hill region and Northern Oneida County. We will have updates to this weather system throughout this week.