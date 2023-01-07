Mostly cloudy skies this Saturday

Saturday Morning: Lingering flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Some of us woke up to a light dusting of snow, but lower elevations and areas further east barely got anything. Weak lake-effect early this Saturday morning will continue to push south, and temperatures will be more seasonable for early January with highs in the mid 30s. Also, watch out for patchy fog lingering on the hilltops. Clouds begin decreasing late this evening, so we could see sunshine peak out in the Mohawk Valley however the better day for catching sunshine will be tomorrow for most of CNY.
Starting out the workweek this week, mostly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with a chance for a light snow shower both days as CNY is wedged between two weak weather makers to the north and southeast. Temperatures, although still slightly above average, will feel more like January for most of the week. Wednesday and Thursday looks quiet, and we are tracking a coastal storm on the horizon for Friday. Still too early for predictions as there is no consensus on rain or snow just yet.