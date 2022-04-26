Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures

Morning: Few rain showers. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Some rain and snow showers. High 41. Low 30.
A dreary start today, with showers gradually ending by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 50s. A few breaks of sunshine are possible later in the day. Much colder weather arrives tomorrow. Rain and snow showers are expected, with little snow accumulation. Windy, with highs only in the low 40s. The weather will slowly warm up later in the week. Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 50s.
Sunshine and dry weather remains for the weekend. Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 60. Remaining warm for the start of the week on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s and a few scattered showers.