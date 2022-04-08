Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Morning: Cloudy. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High 56.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Low 36.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 47. Low 34.
Cooler, unsettled weather lingers in Central New York. Patchy fog in areas of higher elevations is expected this morning while scattered showers continue into this evening. Watch out for ponding on roadways and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Temperatures in the mid 50s.
Coudy and cooler on Saturday, with widespread showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy and chilly on Sunday, with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Highs only in the low 40s.
The weather looks to improve early next week. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain is possible on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.