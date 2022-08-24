Mostly dry weather returns today

Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. A passing shower. High 81.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 60.
Tomorrow: A passing storm possible. Partly sunny. High 82. Low 62.
The weather looks to slowly improve today and tomorrow as low pressure departs the Northeast. A return to dry weather is expected thanks to high pressure moving in from the west. The next chance of widespread rain is Friday as the next cold front approaches from the west.
Watch out for patchy fog this morning. Clouds give way to sunshine today. Pleasant, with highs near 80.
Partly sunny and pleasant again tomorrow. The chance of a pop up shower or storm is possible. Highs near 80. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks pleasant this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday and seasonably warm, with highs near 80. Much warmer weather arrives on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.