Mostly sunny and warm day today

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Evening: Mostly cloudy. High 69.
Tomorrow: Rain. High 56.
Our days of straight sunshine are coming to an end today. The warmest of the past 4, temperatures quickly rise into the upper 60s by the evening. Clouds slowly move in throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy later on in the evening. Tonight, mostly cloudy as rainfall will begin early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts have lessened over the past 24 hours, but still a rainy day with overcast skies. Tuesday jumps back up into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies before rain returns again heading into Wednesday.
After Wednesday, conditions dry out heading into the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We are tracking a rainstorm for Friday that still currently looks to move slightly south of our area, but the conditions for Friday could change from partly cloudy to rainy depending on updated storm tracks. We will keep you updated throughout the week.