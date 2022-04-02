Mostly sunny day today

Morning: Breezy. Clearing skies. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low to mid 40s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s.
Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix. High 41. Low 30.
Today, a high pressure system moves over New York State, bringing clear dry weather throughout the day. It will remain breezy this morning and afternoon until the evening when the high pressure is directly overhead. Although a chilly start, highs for the day will reach the mid 40s, and sunny skies will make it feel a little warmer. 40s continue until evening hours, when cold air moves in early tomorrow morning. On Sunday, we are tracking both rain and snow as a low pressure moves, once again, directly over the state. Evaporational cooling can make heavier precipitation fall as snow near the ground, whereas light precip will just fall as rain. This will continue throughout the day and into Sunday night.
Mostly cloudy but dry weather ahead for Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures climb into the lower 50s by Tuesday. 50 degree weather continues later on in the week with rainfall Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a break in the rain possible Friday as well.