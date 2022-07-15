Mostly sunny Friday with temperatures in the 70s

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles. Lower 70s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Pop-up showers possible. Mid 80s.
We are beginning to finally experience typical summer weather in the next 7 days. Today will be mostly sunny, with a few isolated sprinkles due to lifting out near Tug Hill and some parts of the Southern Valleys. Highs in the upper 70s. Clouds increase tonight, and it will remain mild in the 60s. Humidity slowly increases this weekend, with pop-up showers becoming more likely. Partly sunny skies on Saturday, the highest likelihood of some pop-up showers being in the Southern Valleys. Similar conditions for Sunday, with much more noticeable humidity.
Our next chance of much needed widespread rain hopefully arrives Monday. A shortwave arriving from the southwest could bring widespread showers with a few areas of locally heavy rainfall. The weather continues to remain busy throughout next week with chances of showers and storms throughout the week.