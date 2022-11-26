Mostly sunny skies this Saturday afternoon

Saturday Morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 30s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 40s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 30s.
Sunday: Rain starting in afternoon. Lower 40s.
Thanksgiving weekend starts out today with mostly cloudy and overcast skies, however a high pressure building in from the south will bring plenty of sunshine by this afternoon! We warm up today into the mid to upper 40s with slightly breezy conditions. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, today is your best bet as rain begins to arrive tomorrow afternoon.
Clear skies to start tonight, with clouds moving in through early morning hours tomorrow. Most of the morning remains dry, however scattered/widespread rain begins to arrive by tomorrow afternoon, with lingering showers continuing until Monday. Temperatures gradually fall to start the workweek, so we could see a mixture of rain and snow showers Monday due to lake-effect.
We dry out again Tuesday, and although it sounds like a broken record, it is likely a very similar weather pattern to Saturday-Sunday-Monday will repeat for Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday.