Mother's Day and week ahead forecast

Happy Mother's Day! Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. A mixture of sunshine and thin cirrus clouds will make up the sky today, and a noticable breeze of 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. As we head into tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with clear skies so we recommend especially if you live in higher elevations to bring sensitive plants indoors.
The workweek ahead favors mostly dry weather, starting in the 60s Monday and possibly reaching the 70s on Tuesday before a cold front drops temperatures Wednesday into the 50s. We gradually warm up again mid-week with new information indicating that we might not see any noticeable rain showers until late Friday night-Saturday.