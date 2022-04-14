Much cooler weather on the way

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 38.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 63.
Tomorrow evening: Turning cloudy with a few scattered showers. Mid 50s.
Much cooler weather arrives as we head into the holiday weekend. Rain ends this evening, giving way to a few breaks of sunshine shortly before sunset. Clear skies tonight and chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunshine on Friday and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. Increasing clouds late in the day, with a few showers developing.
Rain becomes widespread Friday night, continuing into Saturday. Much colder on Saturday, with highs in the 40s. Colder air working in from the north turns rain to snow north of the Mohawk Valley, with an inch or two of accumulation possible. Rain and snow comes to an end Saturday evening.
Breezy and chilly on Easter Sunday, with a few scattered snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Little accumulation is expected, with highs in the upper 40s. The weather turns a little warmer on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Cloudy on Tuesday with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s. Light rain is possible on Thursday, with highs back in the upper 50s.