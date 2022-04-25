Much cooler weather returns

Tonight: Rain. Low 50.
Tomorrow morning: Rain showers. Low 50s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
A cold front arrives tonight and brings a big change in our weather. Expect increasing clouds and a generally warm and pleasant evening. Temperatures stay mild, in the 60s after sunset. Rain arrives after midnight, coming to an end tomorrow morning. Overnight lows fall into the low 50s.
A dreary start to Tuesday, with showers gradually ending by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 50s. A few breaks of sunshine are possible later in the day. Much colder weather arrives on Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are expected, with little snow accumulation. Windy, with highs only in the low 40s. The weather will slowly warm up later in the week. Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 50s.
The weekend is looking dry and pleasant, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.