New Year's Eve Forecast

Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lower 50s.
New Years Eve (10PM-1AM): Scattered showers. Mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Another very mild...late December day today? We've done the research and at least for Central New York, although we have had warmer days for late December and early January, we haven't had a stretch of weather this mild since records began in 1970! This morning, weather remains dry however scattered showers arrive later this afternoon and continue after sunset tonight. If you are planning on heading out tonight grab an umbrella or rain jacket just in case, but you won't need anything heavy as temperatures remain relatively mild in the 40s by midnight.
Cooler weather arrives tomorrow with decreasing temperatures throughout the day. Lake-effect clouds could produce some light drizzle just east of Lake Ontario, but the more significant rain today looks to completely end by tomorrow. Dry and cool to start the week Monday, but then we warm up yet again Tuesday and Wednesday possibly reaching the upper 50s for highs. With those warmer temperatures also comes rain which looks to be a little heavier in terms of accumulation compared to today's rainfall. We dry out and cool down to normal temperatures to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday.