Nice conditions this evening

Tonight: Cool. Mostly clear. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Low 80s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 80s.
Definitely a top 10 day today, with sunny skies, low humidity, and a light breeze. This evening continues the good weather with warm temperatures still in the 70s. Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s but quickly warm back up heading into Memorial Day tomorrow morning into the 60s and 70s. By the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures will be in the low 80s with higher humidity. Similar conditions continue into Tuesday as well.
By Wednesday, a cold front will move through likely bringing some thunderstorms before temperatures cool into the lower 70s towards the end of the week. We will keep you updated throughout the week on the severity of the storms Wednesday.