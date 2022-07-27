Nice day expected across Central New York

Morning: Mostly clear. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 82.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms. High 81. Low 63.
Remaining very comfortable, but warmer today. A high pressure system moves into the area bringing sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Humidity will slowly start to rise again tonight, keeping temperatures from falling too far overnight.
Our next chance of showers/storms looks to be later tomorrow, however, the lack of deep moisture currently in the forecast will make the showers/storms spotty and brief at best. It is not looking like a widespread rainfall event at this time. Chances for showers remain for Friday, with dry weather moving in for the weekend. Hot and humid weather returns in the middle of next week.