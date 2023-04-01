Nice day this Saturday, brief rain and wind arrives this evening

The first day of April arrived very loudly for some of you! Rain showers moved through early this morning bringing with it some thunder! The good news is the rain is continuing to leave the area, and sunshine is beginning to peek out in what will be a very nice day with high temps in the 60s. We know a lot of you will definitely be enjoying the day outside today, but just remain weather aware between 3-6pm as a brief band of heavier rain showers could produce some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds. We are monitoring the ingredients present in the atmosphere today, especially surface humidity and CAPE (thunderstorm fuel). Both of these values right now are forecasted to be lower than what would cause strong storms, but there is still plenty of other ingredients for the rain arriving tonight to strengthen.
Following that front, temperatures will slowly drop from the 60s, down into the 20s overnight! On top of that, some areas could see some light snow as well. Sunday although sunny, will be breezy and chilly with high temps barely getting into the upper 30s. Mother nature can't make up her mind yet this spring, as we are back into the 50s again on Monday.