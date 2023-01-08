Nice early January day this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Decreasing clouds. Mid 20s.
Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries. Lower 30s.
We start out this Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the upper 10s to lower 20s. Clouds will gradually diminish this afternoon in what will be a seasonably nice early January day. As we head into tomorrow, clouds will increase and although most of tomorrow is looking dry, some light lake-effect is possible later tomorrow evening lasting into early Tuesday morning. We dry out once more throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday before scattered snow showers arrive late Wednesday night.
All eyes right now are on a coastal storm that could arrive late this week. It is still too early to give ideas on what to exactly expect, but what we do know right now is the path of this system is pretty consistent to move over CNY, and that this looks to be a rainy/wet snow event. These storms are the most difficult to forecast largely due to slight changes in surface temperatures greatly impacting snow accumulations since temperatures are forecast to be slightly above freezing before arrival. We will keep an eye on this throughout the week.