Nice fall-like weather this weekend!

Hurricane Lee (now a post tropical cyclone) is expected to make landfall off of the coast of Western Nova Scotia in Canada this afternoon. Here in CNY, we can see a layer of upper-level cirrus clouds from Lee which will be the only impact this storm has on us besides breezy conditions. A fall-like day is expected for your Saturday with low humidity and temperatures barely reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tonight, clear skies will make for good viewing of the International Space Station which should fly by at 8:11 PM. A cool but nice start to the day Sunday, dry weather sticks around until the late evening between 4 to 8PM as a trough to the west brings light rain showers overnight into early Monday. Showers become more scattered and disorganized Monday afternoon with possibly lingering clouds and light drizzle due to lake-effect lasting until Tuesday. High pressure moves in Wednesday and nice weather returns for the end of the week and into all of next weekend!