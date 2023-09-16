 Skip to main content
Nice fall-like weather this weekend!

  • 0

Hurricane Lee (now a post tropical cyclone) is expected to make landfall off of the coast of Western Nova Scotia in Canada this afternoon. Here in CNY, we can see a layer of upper-level cirrus clouds from Lee which will be the only impact this storm has on us besides breezy conditions. A fall-like day is expected for your Saturday with low humidity and temperatures barely reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Radar/Satellite

Tonight, clear skies will make for good viewing of the International Space Station which should fly by at 8:11 PM. A cool but nice start to the day Sunday, dry weather sticks around until the late evening between 4 to 8PM as a trough to the west brings light rain showers overnight into early Monday. Showers become more scattered and disorganized Monday afternoon with possibly lingering clouds and light drizzle due to lake-effect lasting until Tuesday. High pressure moves in Wednesday and nice weather returns for the end of the week and into all of next weekend!

Weekend Forecast

 

