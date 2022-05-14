Nice start this morning, rain later on

Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Evening: Pop up showers. Thunderstorms possible. Low 80s.
Tomorrow: Rain and thunderstorms. Upper 70s.
Beautiful this morning. Temperatures already in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Skies remain dry heading into the early afternoon, however this evening a weak low pressure system moves into our area from the south. The atmosphere at this point will be unstable enough for a few passing showers to strengthen into brief thunderstorms. High 82. Thunderstorm chances increase heading into Sunday and Monday. Sunday will see a rainy start in the morning, with passing thunderstorms coming from the west in the afternoon. We can't get our hopes up yet but Sunday night when the lunar eclipse moves over Central New York, conditions are trending towards a break in clouds between midnight to 1AM.
Monday will be the highest chance over the next 3 days for severe weather. A very unstable atmosphere followed by a sizable cold front can bring widespread thunderstorms to our area. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer air follows towards the end of the weekend.