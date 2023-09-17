Nice start today, rain arrives late

A cool and dry start to your Sunday with some locations seeing morning fog. Clouds slowly start to increase today with light rain arriving from the southwest later this evening. Start time for the rain ranges anywhere from 4 PM at the earliest for the Southern Valleys to as late as 11 PM for parts of the North Country. Highs for the day are expected to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with low humidity.
Lingering rain showers continue for early Monday before showers become more scattered Monday afternoon and evening from an approaching shortwave. A couple peeks of sunshine are possible in between the rain showers. As low pressure moves east by Tuesday morning, wind direction along with expected temperatures could cause lake-effect clouds and light drizzle for Tuesday, especially areas just south and east of Lake Ontario. We dry out Tuesday night and from Wednesday until Saturday as high pressure builds in over the Northeast!