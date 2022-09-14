Nice stretch of weather ahead

Morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. High 73.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible north. Low 49.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 63. Low 43.
A return to sunshine is expected today. A secondary cold front arrives tonight and brings a brief taste of fall to Central New York. More summer like temperatures will return heading into the weekend.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday. Breezy, with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are expected Wednesday evening north as a cold front moves through. Much cooler weather follows for tomorrow, with temperatures starting out in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine in the afternoon, with highs only in the low 60s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80. Warm again on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.