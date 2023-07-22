Nice weather continues this weekend, turning hotter this coming week

It's been absolutely beautiful today with temperatures in the upper 70s, sunshine, and low humidity! This whole summer has been a challenge trying to get all three of those checked off for a weekend day. We definitely recommend opening your windows tonight to let in cool and refreshing air as lows drop down into the 50s. Slightly warmer weather expected Sunday but it should remain mostly dry. Some models are hinting at late afternoon convection, but likely by the time they reach CNY the sun will set and those pop-up showers will end.
Enjoy the low humidity this weekend since it slowly rises as we enter a warmup. By the middle of this coming week, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to possibly the low 90s with very high dew points. Hazy hot and humid for Wednesday and Thursday. As for the days prior, scattered showers and storms expected Monday afternoon as a warm front pushes into CNY, and, depending on the position of the trailing front Tuesday, additional scattered showers and storms. Highs both days expected to reach the low 80s.