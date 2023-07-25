Nice weather for Boonville

This morning, patchy fog has developed in the valleys as temperatures have fallen into the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly dry weather is expected this Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm or two is possible later this afternoon, however most storm coverage stays outside of CNY. Tomorrow, sunshine with little to no rain chance at all with highs expected to approach the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday's forecast has changed a little since yesterday regarding high temperature. A line of storms could move through during the day that would limit how warm it gets. Even though Thursday isn't likely to reach 90 degrees anymore, it will still feel very warm with high humidity. Shower coverage becomes less scattered Friday, making it the most likely day to reach 90+. Beyond the next few days though, we look to enter a cooler pattern that will last into the middle of next week.