Nice weather for fireworks tonight

Happy Independence Day! Today has been dry for most of us with very warm and humid conditions. Isolated small slow-moving showers have developed but they have been few and far between. Regardless, rain chances will diminish as the sun slowly sets this evening. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s to upper 60s, great weather for fireworks and late night celebrations tonight!
For the middle of this week, we continue to warm up. We reach the upper 80s Wednesday and possibly low 90s on Thursday as the humidity continues to stick around. Of course, due to the high humidity pop-up showers are possible but most of us should be dry for both days. A cold front is set to arrive Friday and could produce some decent widespread rain and storms. Model guidance has the timing of this right now set for the early to mid afternoon, but that could slightly shift as more info comes in. We will also monitor the severe weather threat too as the days get closer.
Our thoughts for Boilermaker Sunday are that it starts out dry in the morning with convective scattered storms possible in the afternoon. We have one model run that indicates morning showers and storms, but unless it shows the solution once more we won't change our forecast decision just yet.