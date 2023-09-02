Nice weather this Labor Day Weekend!

A nice day is expected this Saturday with sunshine to start and partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with some lower elevations possibly reaching 80 degrees. Clouds increase this evening from a weak front that has a chance to produce a light shower. There is a lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere so rainfall if any will be light. Regardless, we clear out tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Humidity will be noticeably higher Sunday as highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunshine is expected throughout the day as well. Labor Day and the start of the workweek will still favor above average temperatures in the upper 80s as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into our area. Humidity will be high as well so feels-like temperatures could easily rise into the low to mid 90s. This stretch of dry mostly dry weather begins to break down late Wednesday and unsettled weather lingers into next weekend.