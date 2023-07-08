Nice weather today, still monitoring arrival time of rain tomorrow

Nice and dry weather expected for your Saturday with it not feeling nearly as humid as the past several days! Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. Increasing clouds tonight as weather begins to turn unsettled.
With so many people outside for the Boilermaker tomorrow our biggest concern would be lightning from any rain that could develop during the race. Things are trending more dry for the start but data still isn't consistent even 24 hours away with how soon scattered showers develop and if lightning will start early or later depending on cloud cover. Be sure to be weather aware as we continue to follow any new information that comes in. The Skycast model pictured here is only one of several possible solutions at this time.
Scattered showers linger into Monday before we dry out Tuesday and most of Wednesday with a chance for late evening storms.