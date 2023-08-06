Nice weather today, unsettled weather returns tomorrow

Another beautiful day across Central New York this Sunday. Sunshine expected all day with the exception of early morning fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Clouds increase tonight as a warm front moves in from the southwest. This will likely bring some early morning showers with a very low chance of a rumble of thunder so unlikely to wake you up from sleep. After the initial rain, besides a few spotty showers here and there we dry up for the most part during the middle part of the day.
As we approach Monday evening, the trailing cold front arrives and with it the potential for a line of storms that could have one or two on the stronger side. Some models are hinting that this line moves through later than the early evening allowing the storms to weaken, however regardless the strongest severe storms look to stick south of CNY for now. The entire weather system doesn't completely move out of our area until late Tuesday and early Wednesday.