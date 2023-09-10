On and off AM showers, numerous showers in evening

On and off showers are possible this Sunday morning with mostly overcast skies. A stationary front over our area will set up a band of rain showers this afternoon with the most likely area of forming just south and east of Utica. This should start to set up by the early evening and scattered to numerous showers will move through overnight into early Monday morning.
As of now, aside from a couple stray showers Monday evening is trending dry with possibly peeks of sunshine. With this weather pattern moving a little faster, it also means a band of rain set to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning might arrive Tuesday evening. Wednesday evening is looking dry for now with a spotty shower Thursday but this coming weekend is shaping up nicely with low humidity and sunshine!