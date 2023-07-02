On and off rain showers this Sunday

Good morning! A mixture of clouds and on and off rain showers today as disorganized rain bands move across CNY. In areas that have experienced a good amount of rain recently, we will be keeping an eye on the potential for localized flooding as the air today is extremely saturated (up to 2" of possible rain). For those of you wondering about air quality, it is still in the moderate stage (level 1 out of 5) similar as yesterday but it will continue to improve as winds to the west push out any lingering smoke by Monday. Unless you have extreme sensitivity to air quality, most of us should be ok to spend longer time outdoors for the very near future.
We still have rain chances for Monday as this unsettled weather pattern continues however we do have some promising news for the 4th of July forecast. Our in-house model here at WKTV gives us a first glimpse at higher-resolution data and so far its looking very warm, humid, and with partly to mostly sunny skies with a stray chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Things more likely than not will turn dry in time for fireworks.