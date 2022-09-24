On/off rain returns tomorrow

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mid 40s.
Sunday Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Sunday Afternoon: Scattered showers. Low 60s.
Sunday Evening: Scattered showers. Upper 50s.
After a very nice early fall day across CNY, on and off rain showers will arrive in our forecast for the next several days starting by tomorrow afternoon. Before that, however, expect dry conditions tonight as well as tomorrow morning, with lows reaching the mid 40s. Clouds begin to increase by Sunday afternoon, and scattered showers begin by the afternoon and evening. Highs for the day reaching the low 60s. Lingering showers continue overnight.
On and off showers continue Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even parts of Thursday due to a low pressure system trapped by a dip in the jet stream. We slowly start to dry out again by the end of the week, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Temperatures throughout next week will remain relatively average, with the warmest days next week barely reaching the upper 60s.