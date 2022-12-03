On/off showers and wind this Saturday

Saturday Morning: Early morning rain showers stopping. Upper 30s.
Saturday Afternoon: Rain showers and wind return. Upper 40s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some lake-effect snow in certain areas. Upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
We are starting out this Saturday morning with widespread rain showers that will gradually be coming to an end later this morning. Dry weather will be short lived however, as early this afternoon another round of rain from a trailing cold front will bring scattered showers once again. The big concern with these showers isn't the rain, but the wind gusts from south. Gusts could be upwards of 40 mph this afternoon. Once this fast moving cold front pushes through the area later this evening, we will be dealing with lake-effect snow for select areas, and mostly cloudy skies for the rest of us.
There isn't a lot of consensus with forecasts for lake-effect snow tonight. Accumulations from different models range from just a trace of snow to nearly 6 inches in Western Oneida County. At this moment in time, wind direction doesn't appear to be constant, showing a lot of shear. Because of this lake-effect snow bands are more likely to be disorganized, reducing notable accumulations over certain areas. Weather turns more dry Sunday and Monday before returning to more rain showers Tuesday.