On/off showers this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Sunday Afternoon: Scattered showers. Low 60s.
Sunday Evening: Scattered showers. Upper 50s.
Monday: On/off showers. Low 60s.
Rain begins to arrive today after a few days of sunshine. Starting out this morning mostly dry with a few sprinkles, however as the day progresses, On/off rain showers will move into our area. Highs for the day only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, so because of these temperatures our storm threat today is lower, however a rumble of thunder or two is possible further south.
On and off showers continue Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even parts of Thursday due to a low pressure system trapped by a dip in the jet stream. We slowly start to dry out again by the end of the week, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Temperatures throughout next week will remain relatively average, with the warmest days next week barely reaching the upper 60s.