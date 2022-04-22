Partly cloudy and breezy

Morning: Cloudy. Light sprinkles. Patchy fog possible. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 57.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow: Passing showers. High 59.
This morning starts out with mostly cloudy skies, a few light sprinkles, and patchy fog in lower elevations. Conditions do dry out and warm heading into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 57. Clear skies continue until the evening and tonight, and temperatures fall into the 30s after midnight. The start to the weekend will be mild, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The morning looks clear however a few passing showers will occur in the mid afternoon and late evening. Most of the rainfall occurs Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.
Sunday is the warmer and drier day of the weekend. A warm front will move north bringing temperatures into the 70s in the Southern Valleys. If the front pushes farther north, expect mid 70s in the Mohawk Valley and 60s in the North Country. On Monday, expect passing showers with highs in the 70s, however temperatures will quickly cool after, heading into the 50s and 40s later on in the week. The possibility of a few flurries later in the quick isn't out of the picture.