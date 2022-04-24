Partly cloudy and mild tonight

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 48.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Few sprinkles. Breezy. Upper 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 70s.
The warm air moved north just enough today that some parts of the Western Mohawk Valley saw temperatures in the low 70s. 72 for the high in Utica today. Clear skies remain this evening and heading into tonight, mild temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Warm day once again tomorrow. After a slight chance of sprinkles in the morning hours tomorrow, temperatures quickly climb into the 70s in the Mohawk Valley. Tomorrow, temperatures are more elevation based compared to today, so the Southern Valleys might see cooler temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
A line of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will be moving in our direction later on Monday, however things still look promising that the front is being slowed enough for the thunderstorms to turn to rain, with the rain being delayed until after sunset. After the cold front, temperatures look to cool down towards the middle of the week. A likely rain/snow mix heading into Wednesday, with temperatures climbing back to average heading towards next weekend.