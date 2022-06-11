Partly cloudy skies today, isolated showers late

Morning: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Passing isolated showers. High of 75. Low of 56.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Passing storms. High of 73. Low of 58.
Chilly but nice sunrise this morning. Temps will quickly rise into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon. Weather begins to turn unsettled towards the evening as a few brief isolated showers are likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Tomorrow has a higher chance of showers as a cold front moves over our area. These showers could produce some thunderstorms, however there isn't any severe thunderstorm potential at this time. Highs in the low 70s.
Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s with dry weather before we return to rain and storms Thursday and Friday.