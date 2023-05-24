Patchy frost possible tonight

Rain showers ending this evening as a cold front continues to push east outside of the CNY area. Behind the front comes chilly temperatures especially tonight. Lows are likely to fall into the mid to upper 30s and due to the rain, moisture is present for the possible development of frost. We recommend bringing sensitive plants indoors not only for tonight, but for tomorrow night as well just in case. A chilly start to your Thursday but weather looks dry and sunny with highs reaching the mid 60s.
Back down into the 30s again Thursday night and following this brief cool down, we really warm up for Memorial Day Weekend! Saturday's temps look to reach the mid 70s, and we reach the low 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day. Sunshine is expected for every day this weekend as the tropical low we've been tracking developing off the Southeast Coast still looks to remain south of CNY for the near future. Next week expect even more sunshine and 80 degree temps.