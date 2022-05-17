Patchy frost tonight for parts of CNY

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 66.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s.
A frost advisory is in effect for Northern Oneida County tonight. Cover or bring in frost sensitive plants. Decreasing clouds tonight and chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Outlying areas could see a light frost by tomorrow morning. A beautiful Wednesday is expected in CNY, with sunshine giving way to a few fair weather clouds. Highs in the mid 60s with a light breeze.
A warm front brings clouds and a few showers to the area on Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s. Turning noticeably warmer and more humid on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Hot and humid on Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Widespread showers and storms on Sunday and cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Cooler but sunny weather expected early next week, with highs in the 60s on Monday and near 70 for Tuesday.