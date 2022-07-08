Perfect weekend ahead

Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 80.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds for sunshine. High 75. Low 50.
A pleasant stretch of weather looks to continue through the weekend.
Sunshine to start today, with a few clouds building in during the afternoon. This is part of a cold front, which looks to pass through bringing a few clouds and a brief sprinkle. Highs this afternoon near 80.
High pressure brings lots of sunshine and very comfortable weather for the weekend. Highs tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Boilermaker Sunday looks beautiful, with a cooler than usual start to the race! Temperatures during the race looks to be in the low to mid 60s with lower than usual humidity. Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.