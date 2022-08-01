Pleasant day expected across CNY

Morning: Partly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 87.
Tonight: Few showers. Low 66.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, but partly cloudy. High 78. Low 64.
Sunshine is expected today, a very pleasant, but warmer day. Highs reaching the upper 80s and a little bit muggy. A cold front arrives tonight into tomorrow, with the cold front cooling temperatures off slightly for our area. Scattered showers are expected tomorrow with peaks of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Sunshine and hot weather returns for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s. It gets very hot on Thursday ahead of a cold front, with highs in the low 90s and very humid. The cold front moves through Thursday evening bringing a round of thunderstorms into Friday. We cool down slightly on Friday and for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.