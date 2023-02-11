Pleasant day expected Sunday!

Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds. Lower 20s.
Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Lower 40s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog developing. Lower 20s.
Clouds stuck around for most of the day today, but clouds will continue to decrease this evening and into tonight. Temperatures, due to the clear skies, will be reaching the lower 20s, however a high pressure center to our south that was breaking the clouds today will also be delivering warm air from the south overnight, so it will be a battle to see if warm air moving in cools quick enough due to radiational cooling.
A very nice mid February day is expected tomorrow, perfect for a family/friend get-together for the Super bowl! High level clouds will arrive tomorrow morning, but as of now they should be thin enough to allow sunshine to pass through. We continue to warm up tomorrow reaching the lower 40s by the afternoon! Winds will be weak to nonexistent which will be nice during the day, but that will likely cause patchy fog for the early morning hours Monday. Dry weather continues throughout Monday with increasing clouds and scattered rain/snow showers arriving late Monday night.