...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Pleasant fall weekend ahead

Saturday Morning: Partly cloudy. Lower 40s.

Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lower 60s.

Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s.

Fall Foliage Report

A generally pleasant fall weekend is in store for CNY. Starting this Saturday, sunshine and wind is the main story, as clouds begin to increase this evening while winds remain. This is due to a weak cold front that doesn't have a lot of moisture to work with, so there is still a chance for a light shower, however those chances are low. Highs today will be on the warmer side, reaching the upper 60s in lower elevations. A little bit cooler for Sunday, but less breezy as a high pressure arrives over our area.

Scattered to widespread clouds and rain arrive Monday from another cold front, however the clouds don't entirely diminish through the middle of the week. Aside from early Tuesday, clouds and stray showers remain until Wednesday, including the chance for some flurries in higher elevations.

