Pleasant Friday evening

Tonight: Pleasant. Cooling down into the lower 60s.
Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower possible. Mid 80s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower possible. Upper 80s.
Pleasant conditions this evening with decreasing clouds. We cool down into the lower 60s tonight with mostly clear skies. A beautiful start to the weekend tomorrow with temperatures in the morning hovering in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day tomorrow with increasing chances for pop-up showers or storms due to several weak upper level disturbances, however most areas will remain dry. Highs for the day will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Another chance for pop-up showers/storms on Sunday in an otherwise mostly dry day. We are tracking a possible widespread rainfall event arriving Monday, bringing much needed rainfall to areas that haven't seen any from the showers and storms this past week. We will keep you updated throughout the weekend on the outlook for rain.