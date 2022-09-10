Pleasant Saturday ahead!

Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Sunday: Chance showers. Partly/mostly cloudy. Lower 70s.
A very nice sunrise this Saturday morning, and the pleasant weather will continue throughout the day today. Clouds will begin to increase by this evening, and expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows only falling into the low 60s. On Sunday, the weather begins to turn unsettled with increasing chances for light rain throughout the day. Highs for Sunday will be cooler than today.
A storm or two is possible on Monday from a disturbance ahead of a cold front. Cloud cover will still be the deciding factor on whether any storm that pops up will be on the strong side, but since the low pressure center is so close, concern is low. Scattered to widespread showers possible on Tuesday as the cold front and low pressure move over the area and besides another trailing weak disturbance on Wednesday, we should dry out again for the start of next weekend.