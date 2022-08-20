Pleasant start to the weekend

Saturday Morning: Pleasant. Mostly sunny. Upper 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower possible. Mid 80s.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower possible. Upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower possible. Mid 80s.
Less quiet of a weekend compared to last weekend in Central New York, but still mostly dry. A lot of our area really needs rain, and this summer so far has been seriously lacking widespread rainfall. Today, plenty of sunshine makes way for some clouds by the evening, with a chance for a pop-up shower/storm due to a weak disturbance in the atmosphere. Highs will be roughly 10 degrees above average around the upper 80s.
Similar story for tomorrow, running the risk for a pop-up shower/storm, however it will be less sunny and slightly less warm. We don't want to get hopes too high since this is 3 days out, however there could be a widespread rainfall event Monday into Tuesday of this coming week. A low pressure system will move directly over our area, so severe weather risk will be low, and rainfall totals largely depend on how much moisture will be in the atmosphere at that time. Updates will follow tomorrow and Monday.