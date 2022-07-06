Pleasant stretch of weather continues

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 54.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 80.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 70s.
A pleasant stretch of weather looks to continue through the weekend.
Pleasant this evening, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Cooling off tonight, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Leave the windows open tonight! The weather remains dry on Thursday and turns noticeably warmer, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives on Friday morning, bringing clouds and a brief sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.
High pressure brings lots of sunshine and very comfortable weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Boilermaker Sunday looks beautiful, with a cooler than usual start to the race! Temperatures during the race looks to be in the low to mid 60s with lower than usual humidity. Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s.