Pleasant Sunday today

Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s.
Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Stray shower or storm. Upper 70s.
A pleasant end to the weekend with another day with sunshine, low humidity, and a light breeze. Highs for the day will reach the upper 70s. Weather begins to turn unsettled starting later on tonight. Both to the south, and to the east of our area are low pressure systems that could bring a stray shower or two to our area throughout the next several days.
Starting on Monday, a trough moving south of our area could spark a stray shower or storm in our area tomorrow, however most of the rainfall remains south of our area near Pennsylvania. Between Tuesday through Thursday, a low pressure center off the Atlantic coast will begin to head towards the New England area. Most of the rainfall expected will be west of our area, but once again, rain chances are non-zero in those 3 days, largely depending on how far west the low pressure system moves.