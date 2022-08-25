Pleasant Thursday Evening!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated pop-up shower possible. Mid 70s.
Friday Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Friday Afternoon: Scattered showers/storms. Upper 70s.
Friday Evening: Scattered showers/storms. Upper 70s.
A pleasant afternoon so far today, and this evening expect similar pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies. Clouds slowly increase tonight ahead of unsettled weather arriving tomorrow. We are at a level 1 out of 5 (marginal risk) for severe weather tomorrow. What that means is with scattered showers/storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, there is a chance for one or two storms to strengthen into severe thunderstorms, the largest risk being gusty winds and small hail. The biggest threat for severe weather remains east of our area closer to Albany, however for our area, the risk is non-zero and you should at least remain weather aware, including have the ability to receive severe thunderstorm warnings to your phone should they form.
After showers and storms push through tomorrow, expect pleasant weather this weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Slightly hotter and more humid Sunday, with a chance for a pop-up shower/storm north and south of the Mohawk Valley. Weather returns unsettled next week, and in the long range forecast, the possibility of another early taste of fall with crisp air towards next weekend.