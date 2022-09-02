Pleasant weather across CNY

Morning: Sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 79.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 58.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 85. Low 63.
Our brief taste of fall comes to an end. High pressure returns and brings plenty of sunshine to the region through the first half of the weekend. Feeling like the middle of summer again by Saturday afternoon. The next weather system arrives on Sunday and lingers into Monday, bringing a return to rain in Central New York.
The weather looks pleasant today, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Saturday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. A round of showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy with the chance for rain on Monday. Highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine and highs near 80.