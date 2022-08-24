Pleasant weather ahead

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Low 61.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny with patchy fog. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 81.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
High pressure keeps our weather dry tonight. A warm front brings the chance of an isolated storm on Thursday. The next chance of widespread rain is Friday as the next cold front approaches from the west.
Pleasant weather is expected tonight. Be sure to check out Starlink Satellites, expected to pass across the night sky around 8:35 pm. The weather looks clear tonight, with overnight lows near 60.
Partly sunny and pleasant again on Thursday. The chance of a pop up shower or storm is possible. Highs near 80. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks pleasant this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday and seasonably warm, with highs near 80. Much warmer weather arrives on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.